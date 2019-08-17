Search, recovery efforts continuing for man who went missing on Lake Ray Hubbard

This file photo shows a Dallas-Fire Rescue searching Lake Ray Hubbard in March 2017.

Search and recovery efforts are continuing Saturday on Lake Ray Hubbard for a man who apparently fell off his jet ski Friday night.

Crews located the jet ski in the Dallas area lake, but couldn’t find the man who had been riding it, according to Jason Evans, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson. The Texas Game Wardens told KXAS-TV the search on Saturday has transitioned to a recovery effort.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the lake at 8:20 p.m. Friday for a report of a man who had evidently been separated from his jet ski near I-30 and Dalrock, Evans said. Crews scoured the water until a little before midnight before the search was called for the night.

The Texas Game Wardens are leading search and recovery efforts Saturday with the assistance of Dallas Fire-Rescue, Evans said.

The man who went missing has been described as 28 years old and Hispanic, KXAS-TV reported.

Investigators said they believe three people had been test driving at jet ski on the lake, taking turns launching from Rowlett near the 600 block of Cooke Drive, according to the Star-Telegram’s media parter, WFAA-TV.

Authorities reportedly believe the man fell off his jet ski at some point.

Friends told officials the man hadn’t been wearing a life jacket, WFAA-TV reported.