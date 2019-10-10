Reward increased to $50K for suspects in killing of former Texas Tech basketball star

SHARE COPY LINK

A reward for the arrest and indictment of the killers of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett has increased to $50,000, Dallas police said Thursday.

Dallas police also posted on Tuesday a video of the vehicle they suspect was driven by the killers, and detectives released photos of the watch and a necklace that were stolen from Emmett on the morning of Sept. 23.

Just days after the killing, Dallas police had released a video showing two men walk up to Emmett, who was sitting in his car in front of his home. Emmett gets out of the driver’s side with his arms up as if he’s being robbed.

Moments later, Emmett runs away and is followed by one of the men who shot him.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Emmett died later at a hospital.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 when Emmett was approached by the two unknown men in front of his home in the 1800 block of North Prairie Avenue in Dallas.

A passerby who found Emmett called 911.

Emmett, who turned 37 last month, was the No. 35 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2004 NBA draft. He only played in 14 NBA games but played professionally in Europe and China.

Emmett was a star at Dallas Carter before becoming the Red Raiders’ all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points from 2001-2004. He was an All-American as a senior and earned All-Big 12 Conference first team honors three times.

Anyone with information should call Dallas Police at 214-671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #193330-2019.