Video shows Texas Tech’s Andre Emmett try to flee assailants before murder
Video footage of two suspects approaching Andre Emmett in his car in Old East Dallas early Monday morning was released by Dallas Police.
The video shows two men walk up to Emmett, who was sitting in his car in front of his residence. Emmett gets out of the driver’s side with what appears his arms up as if he’s being robbed.
Moments later, Emmett runs away and is followed by one of the men who shot him.
Emmett died later at a hospital.
Witnesses described one suspect as a tall, thin, black male wearing a red hat and driving a white Chrysler 300.
Dallas Police is asking anyone with information to call 214-671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #193330-2019.
Emmett was an All-American basketball player at Texas Tech from 2001-2004.
