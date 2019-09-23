Former Texas Tech basketball star shot and killed in Dallas

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett died Monday morning.

KCBD in Lubbock is one of several outlets reporting Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas.

Emmett, who turned 37 last month, was the No. 35 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2004 NBA draft. He only played in 14 NBA games but played professionally in Europe and China.

Emmett was a star at Dallas Carter before becoming the Red Raiders all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points from 2001-2004. He was an All-American as a senior and earned All-Big 12 Conference first team honors three times.

Former @TexasTechMBB star,@NBA player & Dallas legend, Andre Emmett, died today. Got to know him really well at @SMUBasketball Crum Center where he worked out in off-season. Very kind & friendly to all the ballers there. I am very, very sad right now. It hits hard. RIP, Dre. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) September 23, 2019

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019