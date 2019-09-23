Texas Tech Red Raiders

Former Texas Tech basketball star shot and killed in Dallas

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett died Monday morning.

KCBD in Lubbock is one of several outlets reporting Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas.

Emmett, who turned 37 last month, was the No. 35 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2004 NBA draft. He only played in 14 NBA games but played professionally in Europe and China.

Emmett was a star at Dallas Carter before becoming the Red Raiders all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points from 2001-2004. He was an All-American as a senior and earned All-Big 12 Conference first team honors three times.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  