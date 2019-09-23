Texas Tech Red Raiders
Former Texas Tech basketball star shot and killed in Dallas
Former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett died Monday morning.
KCBD in Lubbock is one of several outlets reporting Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas.
Emmett, who turned 37 last month, was the No. 35 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2004 NBA draft. He only played in 14 NBA games but played professionally in Europe and China.
Emmett was a star at Dallas Carter before becoming the Red Raiders all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points from 2001-2004. He was an All-American as a senior and earned All-Big 12 Conference first team honors three times.
