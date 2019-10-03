‘Dr. Phil’ interview with Botham Jean’s parents, siblings to be broadcast Friday

SHARE COPY LINK

The relatives of a man who was shot to death last year by an off-duty Dallas police officer will answer a daytime talk show host’s questions in a broadcast Friday.

On “Dr. Phil,” Phil McGraw will interview Botham Jean’s parents, Bertrum and Allison Jean, and his siblings, Brandt Jean and Allisa Charles-Findley.

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas officer, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of murder in the shooting of Botham Jean, her unarmed neighbor.

Guyger entered Jean’s apartment, mistaking it for her own, on Sept. 6, 2018, and believed he was an intruder, she testified.

In Fort Worth, “Dr. Phil” is broadcast at 3 p.m. on CBS KTVT-TV.