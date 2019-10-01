SWAT responds to home of armed Arlington man after family contacts police

SHARE COPY LINK

Arlington SWAT officers responded to a house in east Arlington on Monday after receiving reports that a man threatened his family with a gun.

At about 9:30 a.m., the man’s family went to police and said the man had threatened to hold them hostage and was armed, an Arlington police officer said. The family had been able to leave the house and go to the police station.

A SWAT team surrounded the house in the 3400 block of Kilrush Drive. At about 10:30 p.m., police sent a robot into the home and determined the man had died by suicide.

Officers secured the house and contacted the medical examiner.

The neighborhood which the incident happened in is near several schools. Officers said the schools did not go into lockdown because the situation was controlled and isolated, although several neighbors were moved out of their houses.