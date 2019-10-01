Fort Worth police arrest man shooting near JPS Hospital with 45 rounds of ammunition

SHARE COPY LINK

Fort Worth police arrested a man who they say was shooting a gun into the air near John Peter Smith Hospital on Monday.

Police responded to JPS Hospital regarding reports of a man firing a gun into the air about 4 p.m. The Fort Worth police department Crime Center saw the man through CCTV footage walking toward the hospital on Allen Avenue and pointing a gun at the building, police said in a press release.

The man, who was identified as Jermane Alexander, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. without incident. No one was injured.

Alexander, 24, told officers that he fired his gun at the hospital because “he was tired of them controlling him,” police said.

Two spent shell casings were found nearby and Alexander was carrying an additional 43 lives rounds of ammunition.

Alexander was charged with deadly conduct and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.