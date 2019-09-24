Man with sunglasses and cap robs Fort Worth bank after using bomb threat, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man used a bomb threat to rob a Chase Bank branch on Tuesday afternoon and then ran, according to police reports.

No one has been arrested.

The holdup occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Chase Bank, 401 Colonial St.

A police call log indicated a white man between the ages of 50 to 60 years wearing sunglasses and a cap walked into the bank and handed a note to a clerk.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Subject used a note,” said Officer Brad Perez in a Tuesday email.

Police officers are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.