Man with sunglasses and cap robs Fort Worth bank after using bomb threat, police say
A man used a bomb threat to rob a Chase Bank branch on Tuesday afternoon and then ran, according to police reports.
No one has been arrested.
The holdup occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Chase Bank, 401 Colonial St.
A police call log indicated a white man between the ages of 50 to 60 years wearing sunglasses and a cap walked into the bank and handed a note to a clerk.
“Subject used a note,” said Officer Brad Perez in a Tuesday email.
Police officers are at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
