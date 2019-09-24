Crime

Man with sunglasses and cap robs Fort Worth bank after using bomb threat, police say

A man used a bomb threat to rob a Chase Bank branch on Tuesday afternoon and then ran, according to police reports.

No one has been arrested.

The holdup occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Chase Bank, 401 Colonial St.

A police call log indicated a white man between the ages of 50 to 60 years wearing sunglasses and a cap walked into the bank and handed a note to a clerk.

“Subject used a note,” said Officer Brad Perez in a Tuesday email.

Police officers are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

