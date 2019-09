Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A man suffered minor injuries when he was shot Wednesday near Lake Arlington in Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 3 p.m. at Elizabeth and Quail roads. The location is near a parking lot on the lake’s perimeter.

A caller to 911 reported that the assailant fired from a vehicle.

The victim, whose age police did not immediately release, was taken to a hospital.

