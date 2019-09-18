Woman arrested, accused of calling gunman in Fort Worth peewee football game shooting

“I tried to take a step and I couldn’t, so I just started crawling,” mother shot at pee wee football game Jamee Kneeland, a mother of three, was shot during a pee wee football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in east Fort Worth. Kneeland and Longhorns Coach Rory Johnson talk about the event and moving forward. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jamee Kneeland, a mother of three, was shot during a pee wee football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in east Fort Worth. Kneeland and Longhorns Coach Rory Johnson talk about the event and moving forward.

A mother accused of calling her son from a youth football game in Fort Worth before he showed up and began firing rounds toward players and spectators has been arrested.

Holly Chanita, 39, is charged with making a terroristic threat, police said. She was reportedly booked into jail in Johnson County.

Chanita’s son hadn’t been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, police said, and no other arrests have been made.

Jamee Kneeland, whose nephew was playing in the game, sustained a bullet wound to the leg, and her 12-year-old daughter was also grazed by a bullet.

Before halftime in the 8-year-olds’ game at Eastern Hills High School on Saturday, Kneeland said, she heard people loudly arguing and could make out a woman saying, “We’re gonna spray this (expletive).

Then, about two minutes into the third quarter, a gunman began firing rapid rounds from the top of a hill toward the field below, witnesses said. Kneeland said it seemed like it was as many as 30 rounds in 30 seconds.

Coach Rory Johnson — the president of the Fort Worth Longhorns, one of the teams playing Saturday — said bullets ricocheted off of the metal bleachers and the wire fence.

Some people ran while others ducked for cover, and many adults were picking up children, witnesses said. The kids playing in the game could be seen lying down on the field.

Police said they’re not currently releasing any more information as the investigation carries on.