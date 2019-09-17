Lockouts lifted at 2 Carroll ISD schools as police search for hit-and-run suspect

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Lockouts have been lifted at Southlake’s Carroll Senior High School and Carroll Elementary School after the schools took the precautionary measure as police searched for a hit-and-run suspect.

The suspect still hasn’t been found, police said about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the department doesn’t believe he poses a threat to the community.

The suspect had last been seen by witnesses in a neighborhood near the schools, prompting Carroll Senior High School and Carroll Elementary School to go into a lockout, the district tweeted Tuesday around 8 a.m. A lockout, according to the district’s Standard Response Protocol, means students are ordered to get inside and outside doors are locked.

There was no emergency Tuesday morning and the lockout was precautionary, the district said on Twitter.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., police said, when a black pickup truck traveling east on West Southlake Boulevard began to turn left on Randol Mill Avenue and then charged through the intersection. The truck hit the median around 2300 West Southlake Boulevard, ran over a TXDOT sign and hit a man, police said.

The man wasn’t injured, police said.

The truck blew a tire, police said, but continued on until it was abandoned in a parking lot around Player’s Circle.

The suspect is a skinny white man who was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue T-shirt and a baseball cap, police said. The department doesn’t believe there’s a threat to the community.

“The public may see officers in the area, as they continue to patrol looking for the suspect,” said Officer Brad Uptmore, a police spokesman.

Police said people should expect to see an increased presence around Player’s Circle as officers track the suspect.