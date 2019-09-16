Man fired gun in Fort Worth home with wife, 3 infant children inside, police say

A Fort Worth man was arrested after police say he showed up at his wife’s house and fired off several rounds from a pistol on Sunday night.

The man’s wife had a protective order against her husband from a previous domestic assault. He showed up to a fourplex in the 700 block of West Malta Avenue where she and three infant children were living, Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

The man fired off several rounds from a pistol. Police responded to the house at 10:06 p.m. and started calling for those inside to come out; they also called SWAT to come to the scene.

The man went to the door several times holding an infant child, Pollozani said.

As SWAT arrived, officers were able to convince the man to leave the house, and the woman and three children came outside as well. The man was arrested and the children were released to a relative while the investigation is ongoing. No one inside the house was hurt, police said.