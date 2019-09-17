Man convicted in fatal stabbing of teen sentenced to 50 years in prison

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday after a murder conviction.

Francisco Vasquez Jr., of Everman, was accused of stabbing Rodrigo Aguirre, 19, twice. Authorities had offered Vasquez a 45-year prison sentence in 2017, according to court documents, but he took the case to trial.

Aguirre’s body was found by police officers in the parking lot of the Spring Glen apartment complex in the 3200 block of Saint Juliet Street, near University Drive and White Settlement Road in Fort Worth on June 11, 2017.

Vasquez Jr. was identified as a suspect in the stabbing early in the investigation, police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura said at the time. Vasquez was arrested June 12, 2017, on a patrol violation warrant at a Fort Worth residence.

Authorities say the slaying was motivated by a disagreement concerning a dating relationship.

“This defendant lured the victim to his apartment and attacked him in a premeditated ambush over text messages,” said Charles Boulware, Tarrant County prosecutor. “Rodrigo Aguirre was 19 years old and had his whole life in front of him. The jury recognized that words in a phone could never justify this sort of brutality and appropriately sentenced this defendant.”

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.