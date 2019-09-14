Motorcyclist dies in Arlington collision with turning car, police say

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man died Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in Arlington, police said.

The man was westbound on East Division Street at about 4 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a sedan whose driver was turning north on Watson Road, police said. The sedan had been driving east on Division Street before the turn.

The motorcyclist, who was in his late 20s, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the man’s name as of late Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There were two people in the sedan, and neither was injured, police said.