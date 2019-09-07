1 injured in Arlington shooting after drug deal goes wrong, police say

A person was injured in Arlington early Saturday morning when a drug deal went wrong and ended in a suspect firing at a car and striking the individual, police said. The victim, who’s expected to survive, drove to a Whataburger after the shooting. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A person was injured in Arlington early Saturday morning when a drug deal went wrong and ended in a suspect firing at a car and striking the individual, police said.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t released, is expected to survive. Police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the incident.

Multiple subjects went to a location in Arlington in the early morning hours Saturday to buy drugs but drove off when the suspect started firing at the car, police said. One victim was struck, police said, and drove to a Whataburger restaurant.

That restaurant was located in the 4100 block of S. Collins Street, according to media reports. The meet-up reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of Caplin Drive.

The transaction went bad and the suspect fired toward the car the victim was riding in, according to KXAS/Channel 5. Police responded to the Whataburger around 1:50 a.m., KXAS/Channel 5 reported.

A silver Chevrolet Cruze sat in the Whataburger parking lot with several bullet holes, a shattered back windshield, a flat tire and a bullet hole in the headrest, according to KXAS/Channel 5.