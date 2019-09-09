Fake gaming official who was chased off by Texas dogs sentenced to 22 years in prison

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 28 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

One of two people who posed as Nevada gaming officials last year in an attempted Fort Worth home invasion has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The ambush was thwarted by two dogs, Benny and Butch, who chased the intruders out of the east Fort Worth home in July 2018.

Souksavanh Phansana, 43, of Amarillo, was sentenced last week in Criminal District Court No. 432.

Phansana also was sentenced to a year in jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle in Haltom City. The sentences will run concurrently.

Two other defendants, Bouphasavan Mounphosay, 45, of Fort Worth, and Angelica Maria Ontiveros, 37, of Amarillo, are awaiting trials.

The Fort Worth home invasion occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on July 16, 2018, just minutes after a 66-year-old woman arrived at a residence, where she was employed by a Fort Worth couple as a personal assistant.

The woman told police she had parked her car in the driveway, walked into the house and stood in a hallway door that led into the garage.

“I saw this man and at first I think it’s a salesman,” said the woman, who agreed to talk to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last year but asked that her name not be used for fear of retaliation from the suspects. “He says he’s from the Nevada Gaming Commission and he has a warrant for my arrest.”

Benny, left) and Butch thwarted a home invasion in July 2018 by suspects who posed as Nevada gaming officials. Courtesy: Family of Benny and Butch

The homeowner sells slot machines to casinos around the world, police said. He was not at home that afternoon.

The impostor grabbed the woman’s wrist and she began to struggle with him.

“I just started fighting and screaming,” the woman said. “This other woman joined the man as they tried to handcuff me. I saw a badge on the man, but I still fought them.”

The woman said she was thrown to the floor.

That’s when Benny, a black Rottweiler, and Butch, a brown Labrador, arrived and took action. The dogs attacked the man, who yelled at his accomplice to run.

The suspects sprinted to a car, jumped in and drove away.

Fort Worth police later released home surveillance photos of the suspects.

The other two suspects remain in custody. Ontiveros was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday in lieu of $190,000 bail. Mounphosay also was in the Tarrant County Jail Monday in lieu of $55,000 bail.