Crime
Neighbor charged in Lake Bridgeport woman’s slaying; suspect also accused of arson
A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the July death of a Lake Bridgeport woman whose body was found after a fire erupted in her home, the Wise County Messenger reported.
Rodney Maxwell, 39, was arrested Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told the newspaper. Maxwell was charged in warrants with capital murder and arson in the killing of 32-year-old Lauren Whitener.
Whitener was stabbed to death July 5. Her body was discovered in her bedroom following a fire at the home in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Maxwell set the fire in an attempt to destroy evidence of the killing, authorities allege.
Maxwell lived near Whitener in the same complex of duplexes, Akin told the Messenger.
Lake Bridgeport is about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
