Neighbor charged in Lake Bridgeport woman’s slaying; suspect also accused of arson

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the July death of a Lake Bridgeport woman whose body was found after a fire erupted in her home, the Wise County Messenger reported.

Rodney Maxwell, 39, was arrested Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told the newspaper. Maxwell was charged in warrants with capital murder and arson in the killing of 32-year-old Lauren Whitener.

Whitener was stabbed to death July 5. Her body was discovered in her bedroom following a fire at the home in the 600 block of North Main Street.

Maxwell set the fire in an attempt to destroy evidence of the killing, authorities allege.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Maxwell lived near Whitener in the same complex of duplexes, Akin told the Messenger.

Lake Bridgeport is about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth.