Mansfield high school student struck by car when he darted across road, police say

A 14-year-old student was injured Friday when he was struck by a car while darting across a two-lane road in front of Lakeridge High School in Mansfield just after school let out, police said.

The boy was hit in the 1300 block of Seeton Road. He suffered possibly serious injuries, primarily in his hip area, Mansfield police said.

The boy was stabilized by paramedics and flown by helicopter to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, police said.

The section of the road where the boy was struck was outside of the school zone.

