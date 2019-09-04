Crime
Authorities ID passenger killed in Arlington car crash; driver was drunk, police say
Authorities have released the name of a man who died Monday when the car in which he was a passenger struck a tree in Arlington.
Jose Santos, 27, died of blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.
The driver, Jonathan Lopez-Bermudez, 32, was charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Lopez-Bermudez was driving a 1997 Honda Civic north in the 5000 block of New York Avenue when the car crashed about 9:15 p.m. in a median, Arlington police said.
Lopez-Bermudez, who lives in Arlington, was driving at high speed when he lost control, police said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and arrested there.
Santos died at the scene.
