Authorities ID passenger killed in Arlington car crash; driver was drunk, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Authorities have released the name of a man who died Monday when the car in which he was a passenger struck a tree in Arlington.

Jose Santos, 27, died of blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The driver, Jonathan Lopez-Bermudez, 32, was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Lopez-Bermudez was driving a 1997 Honda Civic north in the 5000 block of New York Avenue when the car crashed about 9:15 p.m. in a median, Arlington police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lopez-Bermudez, who lives in Arlington, was driving at high speed when he lost control, police said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and arrested there.

Santos died at the scene.