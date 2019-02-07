29-year-old arrested after fatal drunken driving wreck, police say

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Denton after a wreck that resulted in another person’s death early Thursday.

Police say that Austin Shadle was intoxicated and they arrested him on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter.

At around 1:15 a.m., police received reports of a crash in the 3300 block of Fort Worth Drive.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said. One driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Police determined that Shadle, the driver of a Nissan Titan, was heading southbound on Fort Worth Drive and left the west side of the roadway, going into a grass ditch. He attempted to correct his path but lost control and slid sideways through the ditch, police said.

The truck slid back into the roadway and crossed into the northbound lane of traffic where it hit the driver’s side of a Mazda 3. That driver later died, according to police.