Shooting in south Fort Worth leaves one man hospitalized, police say

A man was shot Tuesday night in south Fort Worth and taken in an ambulance to a hospital, authorities said.

The victim sustained serious, non life-threatening injuries, a MedStar spokesman said.

The man was shot about 8 p.m. Police went to two locations, the 4000 block of Sycamore School Road and McCart Avenue at Altamesa Boulevard, in connection with the call.

Police did not immediately report an arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.