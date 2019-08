Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times in south Fort Worth.

At 11:43 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Royster Road on a shooting call. A man had been shot twice in the back and once in the chest, Fort Worth Officer Bradley Perez said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, and his condition was not known as of Sunday morning. Police are still searching for the suspect.