Man upset about bike theft painted swastikas, racial slurs in Arlington, police say

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 28 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man upset that his bicycle was stolen spray-painted swastikas and anti-black racial slurs on buildings in east Arlington, police said Thursday.

Edward Gutierrez, 34, was charged with graffiti, a misdemeanor.

Detectives were working to determine motivation, a police spokesman said.

Based upon the racial slurs that were used, the case will be presented to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office as a hate crime, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The first incident of racist graffiti was reported Tuesday on the outside of a vacant building in the 1800 block of East Arkansas Lane, police said. The department also received a report of racist graffiti visible on the outside of a car wash less than a mile away in the 1900 block of East Arkansas Lane.

There is a small restaurant attached to the car wash that was also covered in graffiti, police said.