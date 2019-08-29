Crime
Man upset about bike theft painted swastikas, racial slurs in Arlington, police say
Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 28
A man upset that his bicycle was stolen spray-painted swastikas and anti-black racial slurs on buildings in east Arlington, police said Thursday.
Edward Gutierrez, 34, was charged with graffiti, a misdemeanor.
Detectives were working to determine motivation, a police spokesman said.
Based upon the racial slurs that were used, the case will be presented to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office as a hate crime, police said.
The first incident of racist graffiti was reported Tuesday on the outside of a vacant building in the 1800 block of East Arkansas Lane, police said. The department also received a report of racist graffiti visible on the outside of a car wash less than a mile away in the 1900 block of East Arkansas Lane.
There is a small restaurant attached to the car wash that was also covered in graffiti, police said.
Comments