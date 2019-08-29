Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash with ejection

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist was killed in Arlington on Wednesday night when he crashed into a car making a turn in front of him and was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.

The man, whose identity wasn’t released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The speed of the motorcycle was determined to be a factor in the crash and investigators believe the man wasn’t wearing a helmet, police said.

Officers responded around 10:35 p.m. to the crash in the 1500 block of North Collins Street, police said. A preliminary investigation showed a motorcycle heading northbound picked up speed and changed lanes around a vehicle.

A car, meanwhile, was heading southbound on North Collins Street and began to make a left turn onto Skyline Drive, police said. The motorcycle then rammed into the car, causing the car to roll over onto its side.

The driver of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the motorcycle driver pending notification of next of kin.