Student stunned with Taser, officer suffers broken ankle in scuffle at high school

A student and police officer quarreled Thursday morning inside a Fort Worth high school, and both left bound for a hospital, police said.

A school resource officer at Central High School went to a counseling office and encountered a suicidal 16-year-old student, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

The youth fought with the officer about 10:45 a.m., and the officer stunned the student with a Taser, police said. The student was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital to be observed. The officer suffered a broken ankle and was also taken to a hospital.

The school, at Ray White Road and Kroger Drive, was placed in soft lockdown, which means school employees control who enters and leaves.