Crime

Student stunned with Taser, officer suffers broken ankle in scuffle at high school

Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide. By
Up Next
Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide. By

A student and police officer quarreled Thursday morning inside a Fort Worth high school, and both left bound for a hospital, police said.

A school resource officer at Central High School went to a counseling office and encountered a suicidal 16-year-old student, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

The youth fought with the officer about 10:45 a.m., and the officer stunned the student with a Taser, police said. The student was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital to be observed. The officer suffered a broken ankle and was also taken to a hospital.

The school, at Ray White Road and Kroger Drive, was placed in soft lockdown, which means school employees control who enters and leaves.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  