Suspect accused of killing man during fight in Fort Worth business parking lot

A Mansfield resident accused of killing a man in a fight outside of a Fort Worth bar was in custody Tuesday after he surrendered to authorities, police said.

Jonathan Michael McCully was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Monday evening, according to jail records. He was moved to the Tarrant County Jail, and he faces charges of murder and parole violation.

McCully, 31, is accused of fatally injuring Nathan Thomas Brown, 25, of Roanoke, on Aug. 11 during a fight.

Brown was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11, hours after he was assaulted outside the Fort Worth bar, authorities said. The Roanoke man died at a Fort Worth hospital.

Patrol officers were called to the fight about 3 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the 8700 block of Camp Bowie Blvd.

Officers determined Brown and another man, who was later identified as Jonathan McCully, got into a fight in a parking lot outside the bar.

Brown was injured was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead.

A warrant was issued for McCully, who was taken into custody Monday evening.

McCully has a criminal history in Tarrant County. Since 2008, the Mansfield man has been arrested on charges of theft, drug possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

McCully remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday and bail had not been set.