Viral video shows girl in Lewisville put dog in dryer, turn it on; police ID suspect

Lewisville police say they have identified the girl who could be seen in an Instagram live video placing a small dog into a dryer and then turning it on. Police aren’t releasing her name since she’s a minor.

In a viral video, a Texas girl addresses her live viewers on Instagram, some of whom appear to be encouraging her in the comments section, and declares she’s going to do it.

“I’m going to put his (expletive) back in the dryer!” she says.

As captured in recordings of her Instagram livestream, the girl then picks up a small white dog resembling a shih tzu and places it into a clothes dryer. She quickly screams in a high-pitched voice before closing the door and turning the dryer on. The dog can be heard tumbling inside the dryer, thumping against the sides.

She turns the dryer off after a few seconds and opens the door. The dog bumps its head as it hurriedly scrambles out.

Recordings of this live video, which was apparently filmed in Lewisville, gained attention on social media Monday. And Lewisville police announced officers identified the girl in question.

Because she’s a minor, police said, they won’t be releasing her name and are limited in terms of the information they can release. Police confirmed, however, officers are investigating the incident as cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The Dallas Police Department initially took on the case and later passed on its findings to Lewisville police, including the identity of the girl.

The investigation into the incident is in its early stages, Lewisville police said.