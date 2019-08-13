Fort Worth dad charged after children find gun, end up accidentally shot

‘My daughter was just trying to take it away from him.’ Children wounded in accidental shooting Jordan Olguin shares what he knows about the accidental shooting of his niece and nephew by his daughter. Two young children were shot Thursday in east Fort Worth when another child accidentally fired a shotgun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jordan Olguin shares what he knows about the accidental shooting of his niece and nephew by his daughter. Two young children were shot Thursday in east Fort Worth when another child accidentally fired a shotgun.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with several offenses after two children were accidentally shot by a 10-year-old girl, according to police.

The shooting happened on just before 11 a.m. June 27 in the 2100 block of Sanborn Street.

Moses Rey Olguin — who is the father of the two injured children, according to police — was charged on Aug. 6 with three counts of criminal neglect of children, three counts of making a firearm accessible to a child and one count unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was convicted of felony theft in 2014.

According to witness interviews, the gun was inside of a box on top of a dog cage in the laundry room.

That morning, a 7-year-old girl was looking for markers when she told her older cousin, “I found my dad’s gun,” according to an affidavit written by Detective B. Jones.

The girl pulled the gun out of the box to show it to the 10-year-old. A 6-year-old boy then approached the girl to take the gun from her. In doing so, he pulled the hammer back. The 10-year-old girl took the gun from the boy and her “finger slipped onto the trigger, causing the gun to fire” and strike the two younger children.

Two .410-gauge shells were fired, according to the affidavit. One struck both of the children.

The children’s grandmother, who was in the kitchen at the time of the shooting, took them to the hospital after moving the gun to her bedroom.

The 6-year-old boy underwent open heart surgery to remove the pellets form his chest.

Olguin told police that he brought the box that held the gun home from storage and that he didn’t know there was a gun inside of it, according to the affidavit. The father of the 10-year-old girl, Jordan Olguin, told the Star-Telegram that he didn’t know there was a gun inside the home.

Jordan Olguin said five adults and seven children live in the house. Two adults were home at the time of the shooting.

Moses Olguin was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.