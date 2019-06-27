Two young children shot with shotgun by another child at Fort Worth home, police say

Two young children were shot Thursday morning at a home in east Fort Worth after another child found a shotgun and accidentally fired it, police said. kjohnson@star-telegram.com

Two young children were shot Thursday morning at a home in east Fort Worth after another child found a shotgun and accidentally fired it, police said.

A relative took the children to Cook Children’s Medical Center shortly after the shooting.

A police call log indicated a 5-year-old boy was shot in the chest and a 7-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Sanborn Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police did not provide any other details such as the age of the child who found the shotgun.

Police noted there was not any danger to the public.

Patrol officers responded to the hospital about 10:45 a.m.

Detectives with the crimes against children unit are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.