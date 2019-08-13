How a cellphone charger led to a man accused of trying to sexually assault jogger

Nervous about jogging after the attacks in Tarrant County? Keep these safety tips in mind Runners and walkers can become so engrossed in their routines that they forget their surroundings. Here are some tips for staying safe while exercising outdoors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Runners and walkers can become so engrossed in their routines that they forget their surroundings. Here are some tips for staying safe while exercising outdoors.

A cellphone charger dropped by a man who tried to sexually assault a jogger near Marine Creek Lake in April has led to the identification and arrest of a suspect in the case.

Adonis Robinson, 19, of Fort Worth, surfaced as a suspect in late June after a database linked him to a DNA profile obtained from the charger.

He was arrested July 11 on outstanding warrants after attempting to flee from Fort Worth police. Authorities later added the attempted sexual assault charge against him.

Robinson denied any involvement in the attack when questioned by sex crime investigators.

His attorney, Ray Napolitan, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The attack occurred on the morning of April 27 as the woman jogged on a trail in the area of 5200 Ten Mile Bridge Road.

The woman told police she was jogging north when she passed a man walking south and wearing a blue hoodie pulled tight over his head with only his face showing, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She had traveled about a quarter of mile when the man attacked her from behind and threw her to the ground. The woman told police the man began hitting her and threatened to beat her unconscious if she didn’t stop screaming, the affidavit states.

“She continued fighting and screaming while he tried to pull her jogging shorts down,” states the the affidavit, written by Detective K.F. Adcock. “She believed his intent was to sexually assault her.”

The attacker dropped his camouflage wall charger and cellphone cable during the attack.

A good Samaritan who heard the woman’s screams was coming to her aid when the suspect saw him approaching and ran away.

A break in the case came in late June when Fort Worth police were notified that the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, had linked Robinson to a DNA profile obtained from the cellphone charger.

Surveillance video obtained by police from a convenience store less than a mile and a half from the scene of the attack showed the suspect had visited the store about two hours before the attack.

The video shows the suspect purchasing a cellphone cable — the same type as found at the scene of the attack. Police believe the suspect shoplifted the camouflage charger from the store, according to the affidavit.

Robinson remained in the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday charged with attempted sexual assault and evading arrest. Total bail was set at $52,500.