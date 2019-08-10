10-year-old boy fatally shot in McKinney; teen is charged, but not with killing him

Questions remain after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in McKinney and a 17-year-old was charged Saturday in connection with the incident. It’s unclear who shot the 10-year-old. The Wichita Eagle

Questions remain after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in McKinney and a 17-year-old was charged in connection with the incident.

McKinney police on Saturday identified the 10-year-old as Julien Charles Griffin.

Juan Miguel Flores, 17, was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the shooting death, police said.

But it’s unclear who pulled the trigger or what the motivation was behind the shooting. Police said additional charges are expected.

Officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Friday to the Atlantic McKinney Ranch apartment complex in the 5500 block of McKinney Place Drive, police said. They discovered a 10-year-old boy had been shot.

McKinney firefighters transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Flores was reportedly taken into custody Friday.