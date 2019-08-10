Man dropped off at ER after North Richland Hills shooting

A 32-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning after a shooting in North Richland Hills, police said. A person had called 9-1-1 looking for the closest emergency room. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 32-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning following an apparent shooting in North Richland Hills, police said.

An update on the condition of the victim wasn’t immediately available Saturday morning. Police haven’t announced any charges.

A person had reportedly called 9-1-1 around 12:45 a.m. looking for the closest emergency room for a shooting victim. The caller took the victim to a stand-alone ER at the intersection of Airport Freeway and Hurst Town Center Drive, where they left the victim, police said.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting allegedly took place in the 7900 block of Maplewood Avenue in North Richland Hills, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police later located the vehicle that had transported the victim at Pipeline Road and Loop 820 East, where it had crashed. The person who called 9-1-1 was reportedly at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police said there’s no danger to the public.