Dead alligator with tail removed recovered from Lake Worth; up to $1,000 reward offered for info

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for answers after a dead alligator was recently recovered from Lake Worth with its tail removed.

The alligator was killed on or around Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Operation Game Thief, the crime-stoppers program representing Texas Parks & Wildlife. Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

The Texas Game Wardens — which enforces fishing, hunting and water safety laws — is investigating the incident.

The alligator was found near the mouth of the west fork of the Trinity River in Tarrant County, according to Operation Game Thief.

Anyone with information on the death of the alligator is asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-4263.