Security videos show man shatter Garland Braum’s drive-thru window, take cash drawers

Man smashes Braum’s drive-thru window, steals cash registers Security camera footage shows a man smashed the drive-thru window and stole two cash registers from a Braum's in Garland, Texas on Wednesday July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Security camera footage shows a man smashed the drive-thru window and stole two cash registers from a Braum's in Garland, Texas on Wednesday July 17, 2019.

The white Honda Civic, which has its license plate covered with black fabric, can be seen pulling up to the drive-thru window before the driver’s side door swings open.

After a moment passes, a masked man emerges from the driver’s side with a weapon resembling a necklace of beads in his right hand. And then he begins smashing.

Garland police have released two security videos of this July 17 robbery — one from the exterior of the business and one from inside — in which the suspect steals from a Braum’s restaurant through the drive-through window. The man is shown repeatedly striking the window, with the weapon as well as his bare hands, until it shatters.

He then lifts his body into the opening and reaches into the restaurant, stealing a single drawer from a cash register. He does it a second time, the video shows, taking a second cash register drawer.

He got away with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

The robbery reportedly occurred a little before 10:30 p.m. July 17. The man was wearing gloves and a blue jacket with stripes, and covered his face with a blue and white bandana.

The Braum’s ice cream and burger restaurant has two drive-thru windows, and the suspect steals the drawers from the first window. There’s no one monitoring the window when the man breaks the glass.

The Honda had blue LED headlamps, police said.

The car can be seen backing out of the drive-thru line after the theft and leaving the scene.