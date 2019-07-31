Forest Hill shooting victim dies; search continues for suspect in slaying, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A woman critically wounded in a shooting at a Forest Hill party on July 20 has died, according to Forest Hill police and officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The victim has been identified as Demetrice Stewart, 30, of Forest Hill, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday. She died at 5:40 p.m. Monday at a Fort Worth hospital.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Stewart was one of two people shot at a birthday party in a Forest Hill neighborhood. The other victim was a man who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area about 10 p.m. on July 20 in the 7300 block of Tradition Drive in Forest Hill. The city is adjacent to Fort Worth in southeast Tarrant County.

When they arrived, Forest Hill police saw a crowd of more than 100 people in the neighborhood.

Officers also found the two people who were shot.

Forest Hill police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Authorities said there were reports that several people at the scene recorded the incident with cell phones. Police asked those with recordings to contact authorities.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call Forest Hill police at 817-531-5265.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.