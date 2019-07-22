Shooting in Forest Hill neighborhood injures two, one critically, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A woman was critically wounded Saturday night in a Forest Hill neighborhood where a crowd of over 100 people had gathered, police said.

Forest Hill police also found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

A search for the shooter continued on Monday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was not available Monday. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of Tradition Drive in Forest Hill. The city is adjacent to Fort Worth in southeast Tarrant County.

When they arrived, Forest Hill police saw a crowd of more than 100 people in the neighborhood.

Officers also found the two people who were shot.

Forest Hill police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Authorities said there were reports that several people at the scene recorded the incident with cell phones. Police asked those with recordings to contact authorities.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call Forest Hill police at 817-531-5265.