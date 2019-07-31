Take a swing and have some wings — DFW Airport to get a Buffalo Wild Wings in D Terminal

Entertainment
Well, it might be happening soon enough.
The Board of Concessions and Commercial Development for the DFW Airport heard a presentation from PhaseNext Hospitality to open a Buffalo Wild Wings location with a TopGolf component at D33 within the airport. This would be the first partnership between TopGolf and an airport.
According to the presentation, the lease would be for 10 years.
The agreement was passed by the board, though DFW Airport representatives could not give a timeline for completion.
