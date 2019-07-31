Take a swing and have some wings — DFW Airport to get a Buffalo Wild Wings in D Terminal

DFW Airport proposes a new terminal DFW Airport officials say they are ready to build a sixth passenger terminal, which in keeping with the airport's tradition of naming terminals by letter would be called Terminal F. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DFW Airport officials say they are ready to build a sixth passenger terminal, which in keeping with the airport's tradition of naming terminals by letter would be called Terminal F.

Buffalo Wild Wings and TopGolf at the DFW Airport?

Well, it might be happening soon enough.

The Board of Concessions and Commercial Development for the DFW Airport heard a presentation from PhaseNext Hospitality to open a Buffalo Wild Wings location with a TopGolf component at D33 within the airport. This would be the first partnership between TopGolf and an airport.

According to the presentation, the lease would be for 10 years.

The agreement was passed by the board, though DFW Airport representatives could not give a timeline for completion.