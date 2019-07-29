Man robbed bank across the street from police station, Fort Worth police say

Three people were ejected from a car during a crash in Fort Worth near Decatur Avenue and Hays Street. The victims were taken to the hospital where one died. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man robbed a bank across the street from a Fort Worth police department station on Monday, police said.

The man went into Bank of America at 5651 East Lancaster in Fort Worth and gave the teller a note to pass the money over, officer Ivan Gomez with Fort Worth police said.

The bank is across the street and about 400 feet away from the East Fort Worth patrol division. Police responded to the call and arrested the man shortly after he walked out of the bank.

No weapons were involved and no one was hurt, police said.