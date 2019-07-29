Local

3 dogs die after being left in hot car by trainer; Fort Worth police investigating

Brooke King started a foundation for her dog, Vinny, after he was left in a hot car by his trainer and died in Fort Worth.
Brooke King started a foundation for her dog, Vinny, after he was left in a hot car by his trainer and died in Fort Worth. TheVinnyKingFoundation Instagram

Fort Worth police are investigating the deaths of three dogs that were left in a hot car on Wednesday.

An experienced trainer left the dogs in the car while she went inside a veterinarian’s office, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

Brooke King’s service dog Vinny, a toy Pomeranian, was one of the dogs who died. On an Instagram account dedicated to Vinny, King said she is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving animals in a car.

“The sweetest Pomeranian in Fort Worth Texas who recently passed due to his service dog trainer leaving him and 2 others in a car in Fort Worth Texas,” she said in the post, which showed a photo of Vinny.

Fort Worth police are investigating the incident, Officer Ivan Gomez said Monday night.

The trainer, Sherri Taylor, left the dogs in the car with the air conditioner running while she went inside a veterinary clinic, WFAA reported. The trainer told the owners her car was equipped with a sensor to warn her if it got too hot, but the sensor apparently never went off.

Taylor could not be reached for comment Monday night.

I’ve started this platform in memory of Vinny King. The sweetest Pomeranian in Fort Worth Texas who recently passed due to his service dog trainer leaving him and 2 others in a car in Fort Worth Texas. Please follow us and help us raise awareness to the nation about the dangers of leaving animals in a car on or off. I’ll also be sharing tips and information on how to find the best trainer for you and your fur baby, sometimes you can’t rely on referrals. Through my experience I’ll guide you on the questions to ask, and red flags to note while looking for the best care for your furry animal. I want to be the voice for those who can’t speak. The negligence needs to end! We can do it together. Please re-share and encourage your friends and family to follow. #animalcrueltyawareness #dontleaveyourdog #foundation #fundme #sharemystory #vinnykingfoundation

As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

