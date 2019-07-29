Have you seen them? Dallas police search for 3 children, say 2 may be in danger

Dallas police are searching for two missing children. Faith Britt (left) and Willie Britt Junior III (right) were last seen Sunday night. Dallas police department

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help finding two missing children who may be with a 12-year-old runaway girl.

Willie Britt Junior III, 7, and Faith Sophia Britt, 9, were last seen at 330 E. Camp Wisdom Road on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Willie is black, about 4 feet tall, weighs about 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Faith is black, about 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Willie and Faith are believed to be with 12-year-old Wonderful Britt, who is considered a runaway. She is black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Because of their ages, Willie and Faith may be a danger to themselves, police said.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie and Faith, they can call call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 214-671-4268.

