Irving police identify person of interest after dead baby found in restaurant bathroom 

Police say an infant was found dead in a trashcan at an Irving, Texas, Applebees. Google Maps

Police investigating the death of a baby found in an Applebee’s bathroom in Irving identified a person of interest in the case Monday.

An employee found the baby in the restaurant bathroom on Friday on Belt Line Road. Police determined the mother of the child had given birth in the bathroom, but they still did not know if the child was born alive or dead, said Officer Robert Reeves, an Irving police spokesman.

A woman provided police with a voluntary DNA sample, which will take several weeks to process. No charges have been filed.

The baby was identified as a boy, Reeves said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage, and police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Irving police at 972-273-1010. Tips may also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

“We want to continue to remind everyone of the Safe Places a child can be taken to; Fire Stations, Police Stations, and Hospitals,” Reeves said in an email.