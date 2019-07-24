Body cam video released of suspect killed by Fort Worth police after taking hostages

Police release video of standoff that ended with death of suspect on Broadmoor Fort Worth Police Department releases video of hostage situation, standoff that ended with the fatal shooting of suspect Markevvion Cannon by a SWAT officer at an apartment on Broadmoor Drive on July 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth Police Department releases video of hostage situation, standoff that ended with the fatal shooting of suspect Markevvion Cannon by a SWAT officer at an apartment on Broadmoor Drive on July 18, 2019.

Fort Worth police released body cam footage of the fatal shooting of a man who they say held multiple people hostage in an apartment on July 18.

Markevvion Devonte Cannon, 19, held a 12-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman hostage at 2900 Broadmoor Drive. Police responded to a call from the apartment building and found Cannon, who was at the apartment to visit his ex-girlfriend and infant child.

Body cam footage shows the following from multiple officers’ perspectives:

Several officers are seen walking into the apartment complex hallway, where a woman is running toward police. The woman tells police that Cannon is inside the apartment and has a gun. She said she was inside when he burst inside and told everyone to get down.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police knock on the door and yell for Cannon to come outside. The video cuts to black and says only audio is being shared from this portion of the body cam footage due to public information restrictions.

A man’s voice can be heard yelling, “This is not a game, keep playing!”

An officer says, “He’s pointing a gun.” Text on the screen of the video says at that time, police retrieved ballistic protection such as shields, helmets and additional body armor.

The video continues and a gunshot is heard. Officers say, “shots fired, shots fired,” and one of them says Cannon shot a shield. More shots ring out.

One officer yells through the door, “Markevvion, let them go.” Another shot is fired from inside the apartment.

The body cam footage from another officer shows the officer in the parking lot where he is telling people to leave the building. A shot is fired at the officer, and police say later in the video Cannon was shooting at him from the third-floor apartment. A bullet hits the windshield of the officer’s car, according to text on the screen of the video.

The officer gets on the radio and says he is pinned down, and the person is shooting at the patrol car.

A graphic in the video shows the angle from the third floor apartment where police say Cannon was shooting from.

The video ends with several photos of bullet holes in the officer’s car and a building near the pool at the apartment complex.

SWAT officers went into the apartment and found Cannon in the master bedroom closet with the hostages, police said in a press release. Cannon did not listen to officers’ orders and raised his gun. One Fort Worth SWAT officer, a nine-year veteran, fired one shot that hit Cannon, police said in the release.

Cannon was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had active warrants out for continuous violence against family, violating a protection order and bringing prohibited substances and items into a correctional facility, according to Tarrant County online court records. He had previously been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of evading arrest.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.