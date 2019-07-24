Grand Prairie man captured, accused of shooting, wounding deputy in Texas county

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Grand Prairie man who fled after shooting a deputy early Wednesday has been captured, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jeremy Cook was taken into custody shortly before 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area near Jacksonville in Cherokee County.

Cook will be taken to the Henderson County Jail in Athens. He is facing a charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Just hours after the shooting, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety had asked for help to find Cook, 39. Troopers posted the plea on social media, releasing photos of Cook in hope that someone would recognize him and contact authorities.

Cook was described as armed and dangerous.

Cook is accused of shooting a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday during an attempted traffic stop.

The incident occurred about 3:14 a.m. in the Berryville area. Berryville is about 130 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

A deputy tried to stop Cook on County Road 4117.

At some point, Cook opened fire on the deputy and wounded him. The deputy was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he was treated and released.

The deputy had been wearing a bullet-proof vest, according to the DPS.

Authorities believe Cook was driving a pewter/gold/silver 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas plates BR7-1002. The truck was stolen from the Berryville area. The truck has tinted windows and has two white stickers depicting deer on the back — one a doe and the other a buck.