2 Euless officers injured after fight with suspect during traffic stop in neighborhood

Two Euless patrol officers were injured when they fought with a suspect who ran from them during a traffic stop, police officials said late Wednesday.

The officers, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine on Tuesday night and later released after being treated.

The suspect, who eventually was arrested, also was taken to a local hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Euless police did not release the names of the officers or the suspect.

The incident occurred about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when a Euless patrol officer tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation. Euless police did not provide any details on the traffic violation.

The driver failed to stop and drove a short distance before stopping in the 100 block of East Denton Drive in Euless.

The driver got out of the car, fled on foot and fought with officers when they caught up to him, police said. At some point, the suspect escaped, but he was captured by responding police officers.