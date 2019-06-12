Before Grand Prairie police officer’s funeral, mourners urged to join procession

Hundreds honor fallen Grand Prairie police officer at candlelight vigil Hundreds gathered Sunday night to honor the memory of fallen Grand Prairie Police Officer Albert "A.J." Castaneda. Castaneda was killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike Friday while working speed enforcement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds gathered Sunday night to honor the memory of fallen Grand Prairie Police Officer Albert "A.J." Castaneda. Castaneda was killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike Friday while working speed enforcement.

Mourners are invited to stand along roads Thursday as a procession of vehicles makes its way to a Dallas church for the funeral of Grand Prairie Police Officer Albert “A.J.” Castaneda.

The procession will pass the Grand Prairie public safety building, at 1525 Arkansas Lane, at about 8:30 a.m., police said.

The escort then will drive north on Texas 161 and east on Pioneer Parkway, ending at The Potter’s House, in Dallas.

Castaneda’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at The Potter’s House, at 6777 West Kiest Blvd. Private interment will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Castaneda, 38, died Friday when he was hit by a car while standing outside of his cruiser as he measured the speed of vehicles on President George Bush Turnpike.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed against the driver.