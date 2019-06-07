Grand Prairie officer involved in crash; PGBT northbound lanes closed

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Northbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike are closed in Grand Prairie after an accident involving a Grand Prairie police officer, police said.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Friday on PGBT near Dickey Road, police said. The officer was taken to Medical City Arlington hospital.

Information on the condition of the officer or other parties involved in the accident wasn’t immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The northbound lanes of PGBT near Dickey Road will be closed until further notice, police said.

Traffic is being directed to a service road.

Arlington police are assisting Grand Prairie police at the hospital, according to Arlington officer Christopher Cook, a police spokesman.

This is a developing story and will be updated.