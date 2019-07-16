Crime
Arlington man arrested on drug charges had a grenade launcher, multiple guns
Arlington police confiscated a grenade launcher and several controlled substances during an arrest July 12, a police spokeswoman said in an email. She said there were no grenades to go with the launcher.
Police were executing a search warrant when they made the arrest and officers also confiscated multiple guns, the police chief said on Twitter.
Fernando Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on four drug charges and one charge of driving without a license.
He is being held at the Tarrant County Correction Center. Bail for all five charges has been set at $14,650, according to the Tarrant County website’s inmate search.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson commended officers on the arrest with a tweet.
The spokeswoman said in the email that no further details were available at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
