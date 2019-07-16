Masked burglars break into firearms business, steal several guns, detectives say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Detectives asked for help Tuesday to identify two men accused of breaking into a Tarrant County firearms business and stealing several weapons.

Officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office had not provided any details on the number of weapons or the types of guns taken in the burglary at Marksmen Firearms on Rendon Bloodworth Road, near Mansfield.

Detectives released photos of the thieves and their car on Tuesday in hope that someone may recognize them and contact authorities. The photos were images from a surveillance camera at the business.

The burglars broke into the store in the 8100 block of Rendon Bloodworth Road shortly before 3 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One suspect wore a black Nike long-sleeve shirt and pants with “Just Do It” printed on the front. He wore a paintball mask.

The other suspect wore a dark hooded jacket and a ski mask.

The burglars fled the scene in a dark passenger car, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact detectives with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-994-5705.