Man leads police on chase through multiple DFW cities for over an hour, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Garland police pursued a suspect in a police chase for over an hour Saturday night, police said.

Brannon Langdon Spencer, 41, fled from officers in a car at about 11 p.m. after a Garland officer tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, Garland police said in a press release.

Police said Spencer, who was driving a blue Honda Civic in the 2000 block of Northwest Highway, led officers on a chase through multiple cities, including Garland, Dallas, Irving, Duncanville and Mesquite. Spencer stopped in the 18000 block of LBJ Freeway in Mesquite and started to run from officers on foot.

Spencer was eventually arrested and charged with evading arrest and misdemeanor warrants, police said.