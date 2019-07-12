Police release photos of car in Fort Worth parking lot near time of June homicide

Man, 34, killed in Fort Worth shooting Corey Dewayne Stephens was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as the victim in a fatal shooting in east Fort Worth early Friday. A person with a shotgun had fired toward a group outside of an apartment complex, according to a witness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Corey Dewayne Stephens was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as the victim in a fatal shooting in east Fort Worth early Friday. A person with a shotgun had fired toward a group outside of an apartment complex, according to a witness.

Police on Friday released photographs of a sedan that had been in an east Fort Worth apartment complex parking lot near the time of a June killing there.

Witnesses described the car as perhaps a 2000 Buick LeSabre with tinted windows, Fort Worth police said.

The sedan was in the lot about the time Corey Stephens, 34, was shot to death at 2:10 a.m. June 21 outside the La Hacienda complex in the 4000 block of East Lancaster Avenue.

Stephens was among a group of six people near the lot when he was shot, said Kayla Wright, 32, who said she was with him. An assailant came up behind them from within the complex, near an open courtyard surrounded by apartments. The person wore what looked like a black sweater, Wright said. The bottom of the shooter’s face was covered with something black, she said.

The assailant fired a black shotgun upon the group as she and the others ran, Wright said.

Stephens died at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Police asked people who can offer information about the killing or recognize the sedan to call a detective at 817-392-4339 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.